Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $10.25 Million Investment in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,251,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.48% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 39,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 24,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 102,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,541,000 after purchasing an additional 12,140 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PBW traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $72.90. 8,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,898. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $62.27 and a 52-week high of $138.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.86.

