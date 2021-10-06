Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units (NASDAQ:LITTU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units (NASDAQ:LITTU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,950,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LITTU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter worth $995,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter worth $995,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter worth $1,992,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter worth $2,985,000.

NASDAQ LITTU remained flat at $$9.91 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 59 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,974. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $10.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.96.

