Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 298,790 Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 807.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 335,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,790 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.38% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $12,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 27.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 21,040 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 17.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 54,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 7,974 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,925,000 after acquiring an additional 33,825 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 7.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at about $10,745,000. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Macquarie Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of MIC stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.56. 96,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,325. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.98. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $288.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.60 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 93.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $37.3868 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Macquarie Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $11.00.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on Macquarie Infrastructure from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.