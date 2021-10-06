Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 98,400 Shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 98,400 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.69% of Meta Financial Group worth $11,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,606 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,377 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,954 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,942 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,909 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 78,391 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CASH shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.19. 9,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,951. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.13 and a 1-year high of $56.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $130.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.29 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.23%.

In related news, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $30,445.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Financial Group Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

