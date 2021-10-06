Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $10.44 Million Position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 142,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,438,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.09% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RDY traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.48. 592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94 and a beta of 0.49. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a fifty-two week low of $57.54 and a fifty-two week high of $75.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.76.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.22 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 9.81%. As a group, analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.41 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Profile

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

