Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $9.92 Million Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,924,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $638,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 390,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,722,000 after buying an additional 29,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $11,772,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HCA. UBS Group initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.14.

NYSE HCA traded down $5.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $237.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,711. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $250.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.91 and a 1 year high of $263.92. The company has a market capitalization of $76.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total value of $1,004,982.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

