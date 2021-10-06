Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $9.92 Million Position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 454,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,919,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.96% of UMH Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 12.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 25,002.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,501 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock. Aegis raised their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.63.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,557 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $58,632.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,737.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael P. Landy sold 10,000 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $243,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 259,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,314,413.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 134 shares of company stock worth $2,990. Corporate insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,108. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.22 and a beta of 1.13. UMH Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $25.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.12.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 24.55%. Equities analysts expect that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is 108.57%.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

