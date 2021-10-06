HedgeTrade Trading Up 2% Over Last Week (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One HedgeTrade coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001455 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $280.75 million and approximately $88,437.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004452 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004058 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00027149 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000763 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000350 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00024175 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.