Hegic (HEGIC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $8.40 Million

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Hegic coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000300 BTC on exchanges. Hegic has a market cap of $97.42 million and $8.40 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hegic has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00048128 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.23 or 0.00229911 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.92 or 0.00101855 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Hegic Profile

Hegic (HEGIC) is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 590,435,614 coins. The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co . Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling Hegic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hegic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hegic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

