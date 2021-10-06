Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) shares rose 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €1.94 ($2.28) and last traded at €1.92 ($2.26). Approximately 1,171,447 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,950,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €1.90 ($2.24).

HDD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Baader Bank set a €2.20 ($2.59) target price on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Warburg Research set a €2.50 ($2.94) price target on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Get Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $585.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.98, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of €1.77.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.