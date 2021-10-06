Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA) Short Interest Update

Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the August 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Helix Acquisition by 590,000.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helix Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Helix Acquisition by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Acquisition by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Acquisition by 178.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 35,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Helix Acquisition alerts:

HLXA stock remained flat at $$9.91 on Wednesday. 9,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,404. Helix Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.06.

Helix Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.