Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 503.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 53,432 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Helmerich & Payne worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HP. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter worth $31,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 356.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 138.3% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised Helmerich & Payne to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.61.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.52. The company had a trading volume of 64,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,255. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 2.27. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.08 and a 200 day moving average of $28.65.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 28.25% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $332.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -116.28%.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.