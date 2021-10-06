Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,312,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,274 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.22% of Helmerich & Payne worth $42,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HP. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 598.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 64,949 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 30.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 104,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 24,054 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 28.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 74,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $31.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $36.26.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). The business had revenue of $332.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.76 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 28.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -116.28%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, September 9th. upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.48.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

