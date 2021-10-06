Helpico (HELP) Market Capitalization Tops $1,181.09

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded down 35.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. One Helpico coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0500 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Helpico has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. Helpico has a market capitalization of $1,181.09 and approximately $9.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00057188 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.37 or 0.00097134 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.67 or 0.00130449 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,961.89 or 1.00034724 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,412.15 or 0.06210364 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Helpico

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin . The official website for Helpico is www.helpico.io

Helpico Coin Trading

