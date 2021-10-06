Hempstract (OTCMKTS:HPST) Stock Price Up 9.9%

Shares of Hempstract, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPST) traded up 9.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 99,570 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 131,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.17.

Hempstract Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HPST)

Hempstract, Inc produces CDB and hemp products. Its products include CBD isolate and distillate oil, nutritional whole plant extract for topicals, lotions, bath bombs, and pills and pet. The company was founded on February 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

