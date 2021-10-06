Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Stake Increased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 62.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,105 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.6% during the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 88,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Henry Schein by 8.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 76,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Henry Schein by 21.1% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 94,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,540,000 after acquiring an additional 16,473 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Henry Schein by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Henry Schein by 30.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on HSIC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Henry Schein stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.81. 18,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,468. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.31 and a 200 day moving average of $75.61. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.56 and a 12 month high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

