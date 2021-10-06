Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.550-$0.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $748.32 million.

NASDAQ MLHR opened at $37.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.92 and its 200 day moving average is $43.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Herman Miller has a 12 month low of $30.22 and a 12 month high of $51.24.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $789.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.20 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 28th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Herman Miller’s payout ratio is 22.52%.

Separately, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Herman Miller from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

In other Herman Miller news, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 12,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $527,274.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 4,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $201,181.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,933 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,692. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Herman Miller stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 1,245.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 479,274 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.88% of Herman Miller worth $24,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

