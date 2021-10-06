Hertz Network (HTZ) One Day Trading Volume Tops $140,714.00

Hertz Network (CURRENCY:HTZ) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 6th. Hertz Network has a market capitalization of $814,552.17 and approximately $140,714.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hertz Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Hertz Network has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00057371 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 79.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.03 or 0.00096104 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.10 or 0.00130652 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,035.35 or 0.99731700 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,446.65 or 0.06245813 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hertz Network Coin Profile

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,037,301,331 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

Buying and Selling Hertz Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hertz Network directly using U.S. dollars.

