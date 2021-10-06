Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Position Decreased by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 457,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 255,550 shares during the quarter. Hewlett Packard Enterprise makes up 2.0% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $6,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 823.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 14,811 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 144,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 25,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 92,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $240,249.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HPE. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.32.

NYSE:HPE traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.71. 14,791,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,134,421. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.22. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $16.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

