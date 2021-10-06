High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the August 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 42.0 days.

High Liner Foods stock opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average is $10.86. High Liner Foods has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $11.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HLNFF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

High Liner Foods, Inc engages in the processing and marketing of prepared and packaged frozen seafood products. It also markets its products under the brands High Liner, Icelandic Seafood, FPI, Viking, Mirabel, American Pride Seafood, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine, and 40 Fathoms. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Lunenburg, Canada.

