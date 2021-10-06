High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 312,300 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the August 31st total of 247,900 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 264,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of High Tide in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of High Tide in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on High Tide in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Get High Tide alerts:

Shares of High Tide stock opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. High Tide has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $13.29.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in High Tide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of High Tide during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of High Tide during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of High Tide during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of High Tide during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000.

About High Tide

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.