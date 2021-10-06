Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

HGLB stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.33. The company had a trading volume of 48,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,995. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average of $9.09. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02.

In other Highland Global Allocation Fund news, Director Robert J. Froehlich purchased 4,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.15 per share, for a total transaction of $39,875.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Highland Global Allocation Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 709,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,535 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Highland Global Allocation Fund were worth $6,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Company Profile

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

