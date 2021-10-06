Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Sold by Kempen Capital Management N.V.

Kempen Capital Management N.V. lessened its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 40.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 175,212 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned about 0.25% of Highwoods Properties worth $11,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1,545.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,649,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,492,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184,563 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,042,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,219 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,790,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,891,000 after purchasing an additional 128,780 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,574,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,104,000 after purchasing an additional 152,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HIW. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Highwoods Properties stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.11. 577,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,464. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $48.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.22.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 32.60%. The firm had revenue of $185.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 55.87%.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

