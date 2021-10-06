Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 526.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,017 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,820 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,651,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $414,809,000 after buying an additional 171,077 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,118,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $234,063,000 after buying an additional 458,016 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 812,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $92,328,000 after buying an additional 13,007 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 675,092 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $76,684,000 after buying an additional 128,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 673,878 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $76,546,000 after buying an additional 13,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HRC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hill-Rom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.80.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 9,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total value of $1,155,726.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,318.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HRC traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.68. 9,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.93 and a 12 month high of $152.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.90 and a 200-day moving average of $122.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.43 and a beta of 0.60.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.36%.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

