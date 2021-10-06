Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 73.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,061 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 38,232 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,651,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $414,809,000 after purchasing an additional 171,077 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Hill-Rom by 27.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,118,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $234,063,000 after buying an additional 458,016 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 1.6% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 812,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $92,328,000 after buying an additional 13,007 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Hill-Rom by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 660,628 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $72,986,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 631,833 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $71,770,000 after purchasing an additional 65,600 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HRC opened at $150.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $84.93 and a one year high of $152.37.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 17.36%.

In other news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 9,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total value of $1,155,726.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,318.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Bank of America cut Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp lowered Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.80.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

