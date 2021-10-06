Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HLT. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. 96.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.78.

NYSE HLT opened at $139.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.37 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.49. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $83.62 and a one year high of $141.44.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $364,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,963,253.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

