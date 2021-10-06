HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT) shot up 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €70.38 ($82.80) and last traded at €70.38 ($82.80). 71,767 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €69.76 ($82.07).

Several brokerages have weighed in on HOT. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.50 ($86.47) target price on shares of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Nord/LB set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is €68.85 and its 200-day moving average price is €70.10.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft operates as an engineering-led infrastructure company worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, HOCHTIEF Europe, and Abertis Investment divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and transportation infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.