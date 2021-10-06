HoDooi (HOD) Price Up 32.1% This Week

HoDooi (CURRENCY:HOD) traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 6th. HoDooi has a market capitalization of $9.21 million and approximately $363,936.00 worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HoDooi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0454 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, HoDooi has traded up 32.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00058227 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.02 or 0.00102742 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.73 or 0.00131554 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,542.13 or 1.00024551 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,544.03 or 0.06499378 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoDooi Coin Profile

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

HoDooi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HoDooi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HoDooi using one of the exchanges listed above.

