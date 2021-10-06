Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.20.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Holly Energy Partners stock opened at $19.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Holly Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $23.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.07.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $126.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.15 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 38.18% and a net margin of 37.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 74.47%.

In other Holly Energy Partners news, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $134,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,467.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HEP. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at $212,000. 33.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

