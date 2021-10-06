Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.10.

HMPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Home Point Capital from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group lowered Home Point Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Point Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of Home Point Capital stock opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.31. Home Point Capital has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $13.15. The stock has a market cap of $571.92 million and a PE ratio of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.65 million. Analysts expect that Home Point Capital will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Home Point Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Home Point Capital by 12.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Home Point Capital by 406.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Point Capital Company Profile

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

