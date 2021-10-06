HomeServe (LON:HSV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $791.00

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 791 ($10.33) and last traded at GBX 794.59 ($10.38), with a volume of 188240 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 858 ($11.21).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HSV shares. Barclays raised HomeServe to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,160 ($15.16) in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on HomeServe from GBX 1,215 ($15.87) to GBX 1,177 ($15.38) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,260 ($16.46) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HomeServe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,316.33 ($17.20).

Get HomeServe alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.42. The firm has a market cap of £2.73 billion and a PE ratio of 87.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 949.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,007.28.

In other HomeServe news, insider Tom Rusin sold 16,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 957 ($12.50), for a total transaction of £156,057.99 ($203,890.76). Insiders purchased a total of 47 shares of company stock worth $44,364 over the last quarter.

About HomeServe (LON:HSV)

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for HomeServe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeServe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.