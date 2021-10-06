Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Short Interest Down 18.0% in September

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the August 31st total of 2,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 485,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FIXX. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Shares of FIXX stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.52. 449,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,918. The firm has a market cap of $372.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of -0.43. Homology Medicines has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average of $7.17.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 271.18% and a negative return on equity of 45.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Homology Medicines will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,358,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,413,000 after acquiring an additional 493,007 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Homology Medicines by 35.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,691,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,329,000 after buying an additional 705,363 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Homology Medicines by 36.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,122,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,427,000 after buying an additional 570,099 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Homology Medicines by 149.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,253,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after buying an additional 750,083 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Homology Medicines by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 718,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.39% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

