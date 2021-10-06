Hord (HORD) Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Hord coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000288 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hord has traded up 25.6% against the US dollar. Hord has a market cap of $9.93 million and approximately $3.10 million worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hord alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00058618 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.08 or 0.00100237 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.49 or 0.00131934 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,938.67 or 0.99987572 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,562.79 or 0.06484227 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hord Coin Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,695,687 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hord and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.