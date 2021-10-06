HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) versus Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Head to Head Analysis

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) and HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

61.7% of Berkeley Lights shares are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of Berkeley Lights shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Berkeley Lights and HORIBA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkeley Lights $64.30 million 20.04 -$41.58 million ($1.39) -13.81 HORIBA $1.84 billion 1.64 N/A N/A N/A

HORIBA has higher revenue and earnings than Berkeley Lights.

Volatility & Risk

Berkeley Lights has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HORIBA has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Berkeley Lights and HORIBA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkeley Lights -69.79% -22.41% -18.13% HORIBA N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Berkeley Lights and HORIBA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkeley Lights 0 2 3 0 2.60 HORIBA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Berkeley Lights currently has a consensus target price of $86.20, suggesting a potential upside of 348.96%. Given Berkeley Lights’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Berkeley Lights is more favorable than HORIBA.

Summary

Berkeley Lights beats HORIBA on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc., a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software. It serves in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About HORIBA

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive test, process and environmental, medical-diagnostics, semiconductor, and scientific instruments and systems. Its Automotive Test Systems segment offers emission measurement systems, driveline test systems, automotive emissions analyzers, engine test and brake test systems, and fuel cell and battery test systems; provides vehicle development engineering and testing engineering services; and leases and manages R&D facilities. The company's Process & Environmental Instruments & Systems segment provides stack gas analyzers, industrial water quality analyzers, water quality analysis and examination systems, air pollution analyzers, environmental radiation monitors, and process measurement equipment. Its Medical-Diagnostic Instruments & Systems segment offers hematology and CRP, immunology, clinical chemistry, and blood glucose analyzers. The company's Semiconductor Instruments & Systems segment provides mass flow controllers, chemical concentration monitors, reticle/mask particle detection systems, residual gas analyzers, and vaporizers. Its Scientific Instruments & Systems segment offers Raman spectrometers, pH meters, particle-size distribution analyzers, X-Ray fluorescence analyzers, elemental analyzers, fluorescence spectroscopy/fluorescence lifetime spectroscopy, optical components, spectrometers and detectors, and gratings. HORIBA, Ltd. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.