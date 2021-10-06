Horizon Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HZAC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Horizon Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HZAC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,400 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the August 31st total of 78,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HZAC. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

HZAC stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.98. 3,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,972. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.96. Horizon Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $11.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZAC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition by 2.2% in the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,620,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Lee Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition by 100.0% in the first quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. 50.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Acquisition Company Profile

Horizon Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in financial, technology and business services sectors.

