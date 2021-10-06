Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) were up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.67 and last traded at $29.62. Approximately 212,266 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 287,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.36.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.95 and its 200-day moving average is $29.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFL. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,489,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,249,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,965,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF during the third quarter worth $1,403,000. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,194,000.

