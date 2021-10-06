Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $115.86

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $115.86 and last traded at $113.84, with a volume of 2185916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.56.

Several research analysts have commented on HZNP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.73.

The company has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 51.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.36.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $832.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.41%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $5,515,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 46,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,089,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,282 shares of company stock worth $23,240,650. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $361,533,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 16,494.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,571,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,546 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth about $120,151,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,730,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $251,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,450,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $510,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,282 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

