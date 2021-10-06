Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,528 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $12,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Hormel Foods by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 7,625 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 43.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 100,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after buying an additional 30,384 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 4.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 136,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,504,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 252,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,035,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 11.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,104,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,778,000 after buying an additional 112,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HRL shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

Shares of HRL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.30. 7,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,254,131. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.40. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $52.51. The stock has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

