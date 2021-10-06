Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Acquired by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,266 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned 0.59% of Houlihan Lokey worth $33,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at $335,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at $279,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at $254,000. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 6.7% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 134,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,016,000 after buying an additional 8,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 6.4% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 52,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on HLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Shares of NYSE:HLI traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $98.18. 337,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,555. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.79 and its 200 day moving average is $79.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.49 and a 1-year high of $98.67.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.84 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.