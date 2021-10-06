Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Trading Down 13.6%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) traded down 13.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $81.07 and last traded at $82.96. 1,466 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 116,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.98.

The stock has a market cap of $514.97 million, a P/E ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.72.

In other news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $1,054,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,898,433.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOV. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 234.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 344,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,564,000 after acquiring an additional 241,232 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP grew its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 200.9% during the 2nd quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 354,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,642,000 after buying an additional 236,459 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 203,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,510,000 after buying an additional 103,426 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 2,507.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,077,000 after buying an additional 82,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP grew its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 146,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,584,000 after buying an additional 69,876 shares in the last quarter. 46.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:HOV)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construct, market, and sell single-family attached town homes and condominiums, urban infill, and planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding Operation, Financial Services, and Corporate.

