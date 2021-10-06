HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,065 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 44,475 shares during the quarter. HP accounts for about 1.8% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $6,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 800.0% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HPQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Sunday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley cut HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.63.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $936,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HPQ traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.75. 8,765,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,645,410. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.32.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

