HP (NYSE:HPQ) Rating Lowered to Hold at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the computer maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HPQ. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Sunday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.63.

HPQ opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.32. HP has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that HP will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in HP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in HP in the first quarter worth $31,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in HP during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HP by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

