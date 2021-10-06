H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Holdings Lifted by Sovarnum Capital L.P.

Sovarnum Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Sovarnum Capital L.P.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in H&R Block by 62.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,826,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,414,000 after buying an additional 1,476,444 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,326,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,727,000 after purchasing an additional 218,646 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,223,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,213,000 after purchasing an additional 588,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,196,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,880,000 after purchasing an additional 44,639 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,766,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,470,000 after purchasing an additional 995,757 shares during the period. 82.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HRB traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.11. 1,744,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,654. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.10.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 970.26% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.41%.

In other news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $512,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,061.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 32,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $845,041.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,103 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,465 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HRB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

