HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,628,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 433,772 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.09% of HSBC worth $104,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HSBC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in HSBC by 129,040.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,220,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,435 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in HSBC by 506.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 473,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,938,000 after buying an additional 395,497 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in HSBC during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,065,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in HSBC by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,748,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,458,000 after buying an additional 199,668 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in HSBC during the 1st quarter worth about $4,948,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

HSBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised HSBC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

HSBC stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.53. 216,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,066,165. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.86 and a 200 day moving average of $28.87. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $19.02 and a 1-year high of $32.43. The company has a market capitalization of $112.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.59.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 18.68%. Research analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. HSBC’s payout ratio is presently 114.74%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

