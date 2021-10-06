HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 485 Price Target at UBS Group

HSBC (LON:HSBA) has been given a GBX 485 ($6.34) price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HSBA. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 455 ($5.94) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays set a GBX 530 ($6.92) price target on HSBC in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 465 ($6.08) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 414 ($5.41) price objective on HSBC in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on HSBC in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 473.55 ($6.19).

LON:HSBA opened at GBX 405.35 ($5.30) on Wednesday. HSBC has a twelve month low of GBX 292.80 ($3.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 390.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 416.52. The company has a market cap of £82.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.36.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 42,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 396 ($5.17) per share, with a total value of £167,769.36 ($219,191.74).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

