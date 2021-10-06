Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Stake Increased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 41.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,441,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 422,500 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.95% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $40,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 8.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 13.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 561,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,248,000 after purchasing an additional 68,533 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

HPP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.11. 793,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,159. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -661.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $30.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.58.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $215.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.60 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.36%.

In other news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $290,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HPP shares. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

