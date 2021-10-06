Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB reduced its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Humana comprises 1.7% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Humana were worth $24,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Humana by 164.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 176,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,018,000 after acquiring an additional 449,846 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 42.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 810,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,906,000 after purchasing an additional 242,847 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth about $91,980,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth about $59,498,000. Finally, MSD Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth about $50,128,000. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $494.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.26.

HUM stock traded up $4.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $392.50. 760,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,794. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $370.22 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The company has a market cap of $50.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $410.65 and its 200-day moving average is $429.06.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.93%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

