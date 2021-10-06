HYCON Hits 24-Hour Volume of $82,031.00 (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. HYCON has a market capitalization of $452,554.52 and $82,031.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HYCON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, HYCON has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002445 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00050550 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000109 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Profile

HYC is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HYCON is hycon.io . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

Buying and Selling HYCON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

