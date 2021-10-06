Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $35.66

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.66 and last traded at $37.55, with a volume of 604708 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.10.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HYFM. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hydrofarm Holdings Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.71.

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.48 and its 200-day moving average is $53.84.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $133.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick Chung sold 1,500 shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $78,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the first quarter worth about $601,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 1,139.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 674,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,695,000 after buying an additional 620,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter worth $873,000. Institutional investors own 46.65% of the company’s stock.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.