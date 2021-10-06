Hyve Price Tops $0.36 (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 6th. One Hyve coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000664 BTC on exchanges. Hyve has a total market cap of $9.29 million and $512,826.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hyve has traded up 10.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00058227 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.02 or 0.00102742 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.73 or 0.00131554 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,542.13 or 1.00024551 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,544.03 or 0.06499378 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hyve Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . The official website for Hyve is hyve.works . The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com

Buying and Selling Hyve

